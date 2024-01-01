Girona eyeing Salernitana attacker Dia

Girona are eyeing Salernitana attacker Boulaye Dia.

Dia, 27, joined Salernitana from Villarreal during the 2022 summer transfer window.

He has so far managed to score 20 goals and make six assists in 51 games for the Salerno club, which were relegated last season.

Italian transfer expert Nicolo Schira is reporting: "Girona have asked info for Salernitana’s forward Boulaye Dia, who is ready to leave during the summer transfers window."

Dia has a deal with Salernitana to 2026.