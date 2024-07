Como closing deal for Villarreal defender Moreno

Como are closing a deal for Villarreal defender Alberto Moreno.

Former Liverpool fullback Moreno is off contract and will join the Serie A new boys in a free transfer.

The 32-year-old scored two goals and provided two assists in 27 games in La Liga last season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Como will sign Alberto Moreno on free transfer after he left Villarreal.

"Exclusive story, confirmed… and Varane next."