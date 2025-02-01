Feyenoord coach Priske concedes Gimenez could leave for AC Milan

Feyenoord coach Brian Priske admits Santiago Gimenez could leave before Monday's transfer deadline.

The Mexico striker is being linked with AC Milan, which will meet Feyenoord in their Champions League round 16 playoff this month.

Advertisement Advertisement

Priske said, “As a coach, my task is to give my best with the players I have available.

“I have a perfect working relationship with directors and we are on the same page. Our sporting director does what is best for this club, even when it comes to the potential departure of Gimenez.

“I would love to keep Santi because he is a very good player.

“I hope we can keep him, but it’s not just my decision. I understand that players have a lot of ambition. It’s part of football when players want to play in major competitions because ambition is important. The fuel for people in sports is fulfilling dreams, so I definitely understand Gimenez.”