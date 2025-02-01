AC Milan great Baresi: Feyenoord must not be underestimated

AC Milan great Franco Baresi has warned the Rossoneri not to underestimate Feyenoord.

Milan face Feyenoord in the Champions League playoff for a place in the round of 16.

“Yes, it’s better this way, better to avoid the Italian clash,” the Rossoneri legend told Sky Italia.

“But we also throw ourselves back into the Champions League with great respect for Feyenoord because we know that in these competitions, you should never underestimate anyone.

“Surely we wanted to avoid this round. We were in a position to do so, to go to the round of 16 calmly, but instead, we complicated things for ourselves.

“I believe there was great disappointment and bitterness; first of all, the team and the players were disappointed. Now, we must throw ourselves back into it with great determination and focus.

“We know that when they face Milan, the opponent’s attention is at its maximum, so we must be prepared, united, and regroup. In difficult situations, everyone must be good at self-examining and stepping up. So, I believe we have the qualities and the opportunity to bounce back.”