Spurs in advanced talks with AC Milan for Tomori

Carlos Volcano
Tottenham and AC Milan have reached terms over Fikayo Tomori.

The former Chelsea defender is in talks about a return to London before Monday's transfer deadline.

Sky Italia says Spurs and Milan have settled on a fee of €25m plus €5m in bonuses for Tomori.

However for the moment, Tomori hasn't approved the move.

Milan meet Inter Milan on Sunday, with Tomori's presence expected to indicate whether he will be staying or is sold.

