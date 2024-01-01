Gilardino praises Genoa matchwinner Messias after Coppa win

Tribal Football
Genoa coach Alberto Gilardino was pleased with last night's Coppa Italia win against Reggiana.

Genoa won 1-0 thanks to Junior Messias'  second-half strike.

Gilardino later said: "Real match, as we expected, against any team they are difficult matches. We were in it in the difficulties, we worked, suffered and then we put ourselves in order. We did an excellent match for balance and order, I'm very proud of the boys.

"We created many situations, placed shots, we could have even had a better result. We'll correct the mistakes an influence and he came in a different league."

On Messias, he added: "He worked, he built himself, then he has great technical qualities which he showed.

"Junior played an important game between the lines, in addition to the beautiful action on the goal."

