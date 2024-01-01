Gilardino fighting for Genoa job; talks new signing Pereiro

Genoa coach Alberto Gilardino is confident he's the right man in charge ahead facing Bologna.

After three consecutive defeats, Genoa host Bologna today and Gilardino spoke to the press on Friday.

How is the team coming along and what has the break given you in terms of work?

"With the players I've had available in these two weeks, between national teams and away, they've been two weeks of great work and attitude from the lads. Great sacrifice, both mental and physical. These were the requests from me and the staff, I stressed them to the lads. The injured are Gollini, Bani, De Winter, Vitinha, Ekuban, Messias and Malinovskyi: they won't be there. Badelj and Frendrup are to be evaluated."

Is Pereiro ready to play from the first minute?

"Gaston arrived this week, he is not ready to play from the start and it will take time to put him in the best conditions, to make him fit into the context of the team. I will bring him to the bench and if I can I will use him."

Melegoni?

"Filippo is a wild card in my opinion. In a hypothetical 3-4-1-2 he can be the fourth, the half-winger in a three-man midfield, he can be the fourth high in a 4-4-2. He is a player who adapts to what a coach wants. He is fine, he has a clear head and we need players of this type. He can give us freshness, and he will also be evaluated."

It has been weeks of many words: how important were those of president Zangrillo?

"I read a phrase that in these weeks struck me: the great sailors have always known how to use the storms because the storms make the sails swell. In storms, those who know how to use them in the best way, will know how to determine. Since I arrived on the bench of Genoa, I have always been proud to coach it and I still am. In the great victories and especially in these moments I am more proud to coach Genoa.

"I am proud to see a people who are close to us. I was truly struck by what happened a few days ago because we have received important affection that must be transformed tomorrow on the field. As for the words of the president, it is natural that these expressions of esteem are very pleasing at this time. He is the president and it makes me even happier. I know very well, and it is natural, that these moments are experienced within the season."

Does this team have the strength to get out of this moment?

"I believe in it. I believe in my guys and who I will have available tomorrow. Like I believed two years ago when we won the championship or like last year when we had a great championship. I believe in this team and despite the difficulties, which are objective, I am convinced that tomorrow we will play a game like a Grifone, a game like Genoa. I don't know what will happen but I feel this."

Your words on Balotelli?

"I'm thinking about tomorrow, which is an important match for me and the team."

How did Vasquez come back?

"He came back last night, I'll talk to him today and make the evaluations in that sense. He has important numbers on a defensive level."

Tomorrow can you see something different from the first minute?

"This team has been able to shape itself by playing with four players. These are situations in which we have worked and we can do it during the game or from the first minute."

Who do you think you can recover by the next match?

"Of those mentioned earlier, I will have to evaluate Badelj's conditions. He is more no than yes for tomorrow's match. I hope to recover Frendrup tomorrow. During the week I think we can have some positive news between Messias and Ekuban. For the others it is a long period, we will have to evaluate Bani."

How important was Frendrup and how important will he be for the team?

"We all know him. It's normal that if he were to return to the team it would be almost an obligatory choice. I could take a risk but for some players it can be done. Then there are also players who have worked well like Masini, a guy who never gives up."

What opponent do you expect tomorrow?

"Compared to last season's championship, they have changed their technical leadership. They probably have much more ball possession but they are concrete. They have physical and structured players with full-backs with legs. They are doing very well, they are playing and they were built to play in the Champions League. We know Bologna's strength but at the same time we have worked and we want to play a Genoa-like game."

How did you see Masini and Marcandalli?

"I think Marcandalli has reached an important moment for his growth so it's possible that he can find a starting shirt, as for Masini he is a guy who never gives up and always goes at 2000 miles an hour."

The goal is not to lose your head after conceding a goal...

"It's fundamental. I spoke about it yesterday with the team, we must not let ourselves be taken where the others want. We must stick to the game plan. We must stay in the game, whatever situation may happen in the game. We must stick to it and stay in the game because at any moment a favorable situation can happen."

Were there several individual errors against Atalanta?

"Not only with Atalanta. In the other games after the 0-1 we suffered the matches. It must not happen. Then it is normal to try to have a very high center of gravity and put Pinamonti and whoever plays near him in a position to have more balls in the area. Andrea must continue to work and sacrifice himself for the team by continuing to do what he's coming to do."

Zangrillo's words must have charged up the team?

"I have always been charged up and I have always tried to transmit this feeling to the boys. We must have this desire and positive anger in going to play a good match."

A message for Strootman who has announced his retirement?

"I wanted to send a big hello to Kevin and his family. It's very important to me because he's a player and a man from another time. Of a high level."

Did Melegoni, Ekathor and Norton-Cuffy show good things?

"Freshness, mental lightheartedness and what these three players can give us whether they start or come on as substitutes. They are three players with different characteristics."