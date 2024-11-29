Ghisolfi: Friedkins have Roma in their heart

Roma chief Florent Ghisolfi insists the Friedkins are fully behind the club.

Ghisolfi was with the squad in London for last night's Europa League draw at Tottenham.

"The Friedkins are not here in London, they are in Texas for Thanksgiving with their family," he told Sky Italia.

"We spoke, because we do so regularly on all matters relating to Roma.

"Yes, they're very close, always close. Their heart is always with Roma."

