Spurs boss Postecoglou: At least Roma draw was entertaining

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou praised his team’s entertainment value on Thursday.

The Australian was speaking with reporters after Spurs managed a 2-2 draw with AS Roma in the Europa League group stages on Thursday.

Postecoglou does not believe his team has to sacrifice being fun to watch in order to get more wins on the board.

He stated post-game: “No (smiles). Why can’t it just be entertaining? Isn’t it why we all come?

“Would you really prefer us to sketch out a couple of 0-0 draws and a 1-0 win and we get through. I don’t know. I would much rather we’re exciting to watch and maybe it is edge of the seat stuff and sometimes we don’t get the reward, like we could have tonight, but no, if you want those kind of games, there are plenty in world football you can watch every weekend.

“I’d like to think when you tune into us you’ll be entertained.”

