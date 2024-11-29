Postecoglou happy with Son scoring in Spurs win

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou spoke about the form of striker Son Heung-min.

The forward got his fourth goal of the season in a 2-2 draw with AS Roma in the Europa League.

Despite getting on the scoresheet on Thursday night, Postecoglou was asked if Son was struggling to find his best form.

The Australian told reporters: “I don’t know if he’s lacking confidence. Sonny’s had a disrupted year for us, so that doesn’t help. Yeah, he had some good chances tonight to get the goal and he’s getting in those areas.

“Look, he’s got the quality to take those chances and we know he’s done it consistently for almost a decade, but he’s had a disrupted season being in and out. You can see he is getting back to full fitness now, which is the main thing for us.

“We’re quite thin in those wide areas, so he’s playing and we’ve got to make sure we are careful with him, Brennan and Timo because they are the only wingers we’ve got left and will have for the foreseeable future. I thought tonight, it wasn’t just Sonny. There were quite a few really good chances, we hit the post three times as well and a couple cleared off the line. I still felt there were a couple of occasions where a bit more composure would have finished the game off.”

