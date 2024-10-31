Balotelli's personal trainer: He wants to be major Genoa player

Mario Balotelli's personal trainer says the Genoa signing's target was always a return to Serie A.

Stefano Mazzoldi has been working with Balotelli since June when he left Adana Demirspor.

He told TMW: "Motivated and determined, charged up like never before. In these months Mario never gave up, he always trained 4-5 times a week even though he wasn't sure of a call-up. For me this means having a mentality, Balotelli always stayed on top of things and that made the difference.

"It's obvious that he can't have the pace of the game, but he's in shape and he told me that at the medical visits with Genoa they found him good, in line with the parameters.

"I didn't know him before, I found him convinced and always focused on his goals. Mario has a big heart, he is very grateful at work, with him we have created a relationship of mutual trust. I can only speak well of him, and I certainly don't say this to be flattering.

"Balotelli's goal has always been to return to Serie A, but not to be a walk-on. Mario wants to be a protagonist, he knows he can still be one with his maturity and his qualities."