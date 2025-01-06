Tribal Football
Most Read
Zirkzee makes Man Utd transfer call
Brown urges Man Utd boss Amorim to move for Rooney
Liverpool clash with Man Utd in danger of being called off
Fulham boss Silva wary of Ipswich's young attacking duo

Genoa striker Balotelli posts message after Lecce benching

Carlos Volcano
Genoa striker Balotelli posts message after Lecce benching
Genoa striker Balotelli posts message after Lecce benchingGenoa/Facebook
Genoa striker Mario Balotelli took to social media after their 0-0 draw with Lecce.

Balotelli was left on the bench by coach Patrick Vieira for the stalemate.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Afterwards, the veteran centre-forward posted a message for fans and media: “I want to clarify that I am fully fit and that, thanks to God, I have no problems.

“I’ll anticipate this just in case silly things are said in the future, as has already happened in similar situations in the past.

"A kiss to everyone and Forza Genoa.”

Mentions
Serie ABalotelli MarioGenoaLecce
Related Articles
Genoa coach Vieira happy with Lecce stalemate as Balotelli left on bench
Cruz Azul threaten to tempt Balotelli away from Genoa
Genoa coach Vieira "happy" with Balotelli after victory at Udinese