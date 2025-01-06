Genoa striker Balotelli posts message after Lecce benching

Genoa striker Mario Balotelli took to social media after their 0-0 draw with Lecce.

Balotelli was left on the bench by coach Patrick Vieira for the stalemate.

Afterwards, the veteran centre-forward posted a message for fans and media: “I want to clarify that I am fully fit and that, thanks to God, I have no problems.

“I’ll anticipate this just in case silly things are said in the future, as has already happened in similar situations in the past.

"A kiss to everyone and Forza Genoa.”