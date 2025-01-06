Genoa coach Vieira happy with Lecce stalemate as Balotelli left on bench

Genoa coach Patrick Vieira was left satisfied after their 0-0 draw with Lecce.

Vieira left Mario Balotelli on the bench, though insisted afterwards he was happy with the stalemate.

“I am satisfied with the point we earned against a good team today,” Vieira told DAZN.

“We were solid, united and organised. I think we deserved a draw because Lecce didn’t create much despite keeping possession for longer. Both teams moved the ball, but it’s a deserved point in the end, given our unity.

“Mario is an important player, like Sabelli and Vogliacco, who were not introduced.

“We have other players on the bench. We are a team, and we are all important. I made this decision today; tomorrow, it may change. The club and the team are the most important things. If we understand this, we’ll be doing important things like today.”