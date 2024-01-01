Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City players urged to fund Sir Alex's Man Utd salary
Man Utd chief Blanc in Zidane contact
AGREED? Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold reaches deal with Real Madrid
Pogba: Mourinho and I must discuss Man Utd bust-up

Genoa president Zangrillo makes clear Balotelli stand

Genoa president Zangrillo makes clear Balotelli stand
Genoa president Zangrillo makes clear Balotelli standAction Plus
Genoa president Alberto Zangrillo says their move for Mario Balotelli is on.

The free agent from Adana Demirspor is now in advanced talks about a return to Serie A with Genoa.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I don’t agree with those saying that his arrival may upset the team,” Zangrillo told Radio Sportiva on Thursday.

“I think that, potentially, Super Mario has been the best Italian No.9 in the last 20 years. I am convinced that Balotelli can return to being the player he was at Marassi. It’s a challenge that has left me sleepless for days.

"I’d never give up on Mario. I like romantic football.”

Mentions
Serie ABalotelli MarioGenoaAdanademirsporFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Balotelli AGREES Genoa deal; but move at standstill
DONE DEAL: Genoa snap up free agent Pereira
Nappi urges Genoa to deal in Balotelli