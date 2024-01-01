Genoa president Zangrillo makes clear Balotelli stand

Genoa president Alberto Zangrillo says their move for Mario Balotelli is on.

The free agent from Adana Demirspor is now in advanced talks about a return to Serie A with Genoa.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I don’t agree with those saying that his arrival may upset the team,” Zangrillo told Radio Sportiva on Thursday.

“I think that, potentially, Super Mario has been the best Italian No.9 in the last 20 years. I am convinced that Balotelli can return to being the player he was at Marassi. It’s a challenge that has left me sleepless for days.

"I’d never give up on Mario. I like romantic football.”