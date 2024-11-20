Genoa president Zangrillo insists no issue between Balotelli and Vieira

Genoa president Alberto Zangrillo insists there'll be no issues between Mario Balotelli and new coach Patrick Vieira.

Former teammates at Manchester City, the pair clashed when together at Nice.

Indeed, Balotelli says he was forced out of OGCN by his new Genoa coach.

But Zangrillo said today: "Mario is an intelligent person and I am sure that the new coach (Vieira) is too.

"They will hug in front of me, I am sure that they will get along very well."