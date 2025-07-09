Tribal Football
Most Read
Sporting President Varandas rejects Arsenal's latest €65M bid for striker Gyokeres
Ange Postecoglou offered rapid Premier League return after Tottenham sack
Man United linked with latest Boca Juniors wonderkid
"It needs to be changed" - Lisandro Martinez delivers Ruben Amorim verdict

Genoa president Sucu talks Vieira deal and Rapid Bucharest partnership

Carlos Volcano
Genoa president Sucu talks Vieira deal and Rapid Bucharest partnership
Genoa president Sucu talks Vieira deal and Rapid Bucharest partnershipGenoa/X.com
Genoa president Dan Sucu is delighted securing coach Patrick Vieira to a new contract.

The Frenchman penned a new two-year deal last month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sucu told La Gazzetta dello Sport:  "I was very afraid of losing him. He promised to stay, and he kept it. He's the central figure in our work.

"He'll stay here for at least the next two years. We're working towards a team that's increasingly aligned with his style of football. Vieira builds ideas. It was a huge surprise for me to see how he spoke to the players and staff.

"He used exactly the same words as me when I spoke to my colleagues. It seemed impossible for someone who grew up three thousand kilometres away. And then he complements (sporting director Marco) Ottolini well."

Sucu also owns Rapid Bucharest and added: "I hope we can do better than last year. Rapid has already become an Eastern European club that many want to play for, thinking it's a quicker route to Serie A.

" And it's also interesting for our young players here, who instead of starting in Serie B, can immediately join a club with a winning mentality."

Mentions
Serie AVieira PatrickGenoa
Related Articles
Tottenham join scramble for Genoa defender De Winter
Tottenham prepare offer for Genoa defender De Winter
Real Murcia in advanced talks with agents for Genoa outcast Balotelli