Genoa midfielder Frendrup calm about Liverpool interest

Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup is staying grounded over talk of interest from Liverpool.

The Dane was linked with the Reds as an alternative to Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. However, in the end neither player arrived at Anfield.

Asked about the Liverpool interest, Frendrup told Tipsbladet: “It’s obviously a huge club, but it’s a long way from concrete interest,.

"For me, it’s about doing as well as possible. So, everything else is up to my agent."

Liverpool signed Fede Chiesa from Juventus and goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will arrive next summer, as their two senior additions.

