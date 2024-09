Genoa have made contact with Dele Alli's camp.

The 28 year-old is off contract and training with Everton with the aim of landing a deal with the Toffees.

However, a move to Italy could be on for the midfielder.

Transfer expert Nicolo Schira is reporting: "Genoa have asked info for the free agent Dele Alli."

Genoa have recorded five points after six rounds and are in 16th place in Serie A.