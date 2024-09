Dele Alli was left out of Everton's Premier League squad on Friday.

The midfielder remains a free agent and is training with Everton with the aim of winning a new deal.

Everton named 23 players and have room to add two more as free agents.

As such, should Alli do enough to land a contract, he will be able to register with Everton for the Premier League before things are reassessed in January.

Alli has made just 13 appearances for Everton in two-and-a-half years.