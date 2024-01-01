Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli coach Conte: Ask the club why Osimhen not selected
Pardew: I know where Brentford striker Toney wants to go
Man Utd and Chelsea at odds over Chilwell terms
Leicester want young Arsenal star this summer

Genoa eyeing Celta Vigo midfielder Swedberg as Miretti talks opened

Genoa eyeing Celta Vigo midfielder Swedberg as Miretti talks opened
Genoa eyeing Celta Vigo midfielder Swedberg as Miretti talks opened
Genoa eyeing Celta Vigo midfielder Swedberg as Miretti talks openedAction Plus
Genoa are eyeing Celta Vigo midfielder Williot Swedberg.

Genoa are in the hunt for Juventus youngster Fabio Miretti.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The clubs are negotiating and Miretti has made Genoa a priority for a move this summer, according to Sky  Italia transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio.

It is Genoa's coach Alberto Gilardino who has requested the signing of the 21-year-old.

But Genoa also have a back-up plan in the event Miretti is not released by Juventus.

It is to sign young Swede Swedberg, 20, from Celta Vigo .

However, Relevo journalist Diego Otero is reporting Celta regard Swedberg as untouchable.

Mentions
Serie AMiretti FabioSwedberg WilliotGenoaCelta VigoJuventusLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Wolves face Euro competition for Plymouth whiz Whittaker
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Osimhen to Chelsea is ON; Man City face Gundogan competition; Atalanta & Lookman face-off
Man City stand by price for Juventus, BVB target Couto