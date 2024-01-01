Genoa eyeing Celta Vigo midfielder Swedberg as Miretti talks opened

Genoa are eyeing Celta Vigo midfielder Williot Swedberg.
Genoa are in the hunt for Juventus youngster Fabio Miretti.
The clubs are negotiating and Miretti has made Genoa a priority for a move this summer, according to Sky Italia transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio.
It is Genoa's coach Alberto Gilardino who has requested the signing of the 21-year-old.
But Genoa also have a back-up plan in the event Miretti is not released by Juventus.
It is to sign young Swede Swedberg, 20, from Celta Vigo .
However, Relevo journalist Diego Otero is reporting Celta regard Swedberg as untouchable.