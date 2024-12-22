Genoa coach Vieira counting on new owner to "bring stability" after Napoli defeat

Genoa coach Patrick Vieira felt his players deserved more after their home defeat to Napoli on Saturday.

Genoa fought back from 2-0 down to run Napoli close before eventually losing 2-1 on the day. Afterwards, Vieira admitted he felt his players deserved more.

Are you angry about your Genoa's first half?

"It was a first half where we didn't play the way we wanted to play. But I think the quality of the opponent also put the team in difficulty. In the second half we were more aggressive, we grew and I think the team deserved the point. I feel sorry for the players."

Did Balotelli try hard?

"Mario did well, Thorsby and Norton-Cuffy did well. Those who came in brought energy."

Continued growth with the change of ownership?

"Having a new owner will bring stability to the club but the important thing is to think about these games that are important to us. There will be time to think about the market. The important thing is to see what the players did today. From the way they played, they made me understand that they want to be part of the club. And this is an important signal."

What did you do in the break?

"We only changed the tactical aspect, we sent Morten a little higher up the pitch to help Pinamonti and Miretti because it was too complicated for them to defend two against three. In the second half, with the energy that the fans brought, we created interesting situations for us."

First time that Meret is the best on the field, Leali did not make any saves.

"We showed that we could play good football but in the end we did not take any points. After the game I told the boys that if we continue to do as we did in the second half we will win more games."

Vitinha?

"He's a player who works well for the team. He hasn't played for two months. I knew that after an hour he could be a bit tired but I'm happy with his game. There are still things he can do better and he can give a lot to the team."

The two goals conceded with headers?

"They have very tall players, the free kick was taken well and without Thorsby we are a little weaker. This is part of the game and we must continue on this path."

Thorsby out. How did this idea come about?

"I don't want to justify the decisions I made. The desire was to have a more offensive player. That's why I decided to put Vitinha. I can't make choices because a player is taller and smaller. I made this decision, I'm paid for this too."

Between you and Conte, you're the more satisfied?

"When the game ends without you taking any points, it is difficult to be satisfied. On the other hand, we have shown that we have the quality and personality because we have put under pressure a team built to win the championship. And when I see what we did in the second half, it gives me positivity for the rest of the championship."

Have you spoken to the new owner?

"We met him. He came to the training ground, we talked about the project and football. It was the first time, everything went smoothly."

You are in 14th place. Is there a fear of relegation?

"We are part of those teams that are fighting to stay up. But we are ten teams. Three or four games ago we were not out of the relegation zone. It will be like this until the last game. It will be a difficult championship and we will do everything to stay in Serie A because this club deserves to be in Serie A."

Have you thought about the budget for the market with your boss and the sports director?

"We are working on it but it is not the right time to talk about the market."