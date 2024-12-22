Napoli coach Conte angry after victory at Genoa: We must burn second 45 into our minds

Napoli coach Antonio Conte admitted frustration after their 2-1 win at Genoa on Saturday.

The visitors had a 2-0 halftime lead through Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa and Amir Rrahmani, but Genoa threatened a second-half fight-back after Andrea Pinamonti's goal.

“I don’t know if Genoa changed or we did,” Conte told DAZN.

“I was very satisfied with the first half, we dominated it in every way. I told the players at half-time, don’t let them back into the game, but that is exactly what we did.

“I know this stadium well, all it takes is a spark to set the atmosphere aflame. What had been totally dominated, we then ran into a series of difficulties.

“So I am very happy with the first half, but the second needs to stay burned into our minds. I told the players, that second half performance must not happen, because we stepped off the gas, risked throwing it all away in the most absurd manner.

“If we want to have the least bit of ambition and be up there causing trouble for the top spots, then we need to be on it for 95 minutes.”