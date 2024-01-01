Genoa coach Gilardino happy with Inter Milan draw; ponders Gudmundsson replacement

Genoa coach Alberto Gilardino was left happy with their 2-2 draw with Inter Milan.

Gilardino was pleased with the spirit his team showed after losing attacking pair Mateo Retegui (Atalanta) and Albert Gudmundsson (Fiorentina) over the past week.

He said: "We are happy with how the match went towards the end because the boys deserve it for what they did. We worked very well in the defensive phase. But we also created density in the middle of the pitch. In the midst of suffering, we were ready and fought.

"I'm happy and we're taking this point home. The team responded in an incredible way. Tonight is a test of great availability and always a sense of belonging."

Gilardino continued: "When we play games of this type, with this determination, I feel positive. (Andrea) Pinamonti has arrived and fits in perfectly. With Gudmundsson leaving, we are looking for a player who can link midfield and attack even if it is difficult to find him. Vitinha he's a pure second striker and doesn't have Albert's characteristics.

"We took Pinamonti as first striker and I'm happy. Now we're evaluating. Correa has similar qualities and characteristics to Gudmundsson."