Genoa chief Blazquez confident in 777; happy with Vitinha deal

Genoa chief exec Andres Blazquez insists it's business as usual for the club.

There's been claims of doubts around Genoa's ownership structure through 777 Partners, which recently saw a takeover offer for Everton fall through.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Blazquez told Telenord: "At this moment the ownership will continue to focus on Genoa. I continue to speak through CEO Don Dransfield who is in London and we speak every day seven or eight times about this. I can assure you that there is no change of ownership.

"What is happening above I am not aware of. My job is Genoa, that it moves forward well and does the best it can."

On the permanent signing of striker Vitinha from Marseille, he also said: "For us it is an important investment, we have always thought he was strong. It was an important negotiation for us that allows us to have a quality player. We bet on Vitinha, we are happy that we had support from Miami and London.

"Vitinha told me: 'I could go anywhere but I am very happy here. I don't want to go anywhere in the world if not to Genoa'. He was sincere and from that moment we worked with Olympique. It was a complicated negotiation but we managed to bring it home. I am happy that Alberto Gilardino is happy."