Genoa chief Blazquez confident in 777; happy with Vitinha deal

There's been claims of doubts around Genoa's ownership structure through 777 Partners, which recently saw a takeover offer for Everton fall through.
But Blazquez told Telenord: "At this moment the ownership will continue to focus on Genoa. I continue to speak through CEO Don Dransfield who is in London and we speak every day seven or eight times about this. I can assure you that there is no change of ownership.
"What is happening above I am not aware of. My job is Genoa, that it moves forward well and does the best it can."
On the permanent signing of striker Vitinha from Marseille, he also said: "For us it is an important investment, we have always thought he was strong. It was an important negotiation for us that allows us to have a quality player. We bet on Vitinha, we are happy that we had support from Miami and London.
"Vitinha told me: 'I could go anywhere but I am very happy here. I don't want to go anywhere in the world if not to Genoa'. He was sincere and from that moment we worked with Olympique. It was a complicated negotiation but we managed to bring it home. I am happy that Alberto Gilardino is happy."