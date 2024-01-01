Genoa chief Blazquez assures fans over 777 doubts

Genoa chief exec Andreas Blazquez has assured fans over the collapse of owners 777 Partners.

Blazquez says the company's creditors will work with Genoa to manage through the crisis.

He told Il Secolo XIX, "We know what we have to do and we will do it: keep Genoa safe.

"Genoa is still owned by 777 Partners.

"A-Cap, the creditor company, has every interest in preserving or, if possible, increasing the value of Genoa, also with a view to a total or partial sale of the company that will have to take place in the short-medium term."