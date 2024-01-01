Cassano slams Vieri over Bobo TV split: I won't say his name!

Former Italy star Antonio Cassano has discussed his split from Christian Vieri and Bobo TV.

Cassano admits the blow-up came due to Lele Adani's fallout with Vieri.

He recalled to the BSMT podcast: "From day one, I have always told Adani that (Nicola) Ventola and I cannot do this job without him, but he can do it without us. From this point of view, he has no rivals, he has no comparison with anyone because no one does it like him... he is a phenomenon. In front of everyone, I said that without Lele we could not go on.

"Humanly, how did I experience it? I'll say it simply, in short, first I used the word betrayal which is the thing I hate more than anything else in the world. I don't care, everything was created thanks to Lele, I was in Genoa and I didn't give a damn, Ventola did what Adani said. If we went on, it's thanks to Lele, then you get to a certain point where if you pull too hard you break something that can't be mended. I don't want to give importance to that person there (Vieri), for me it's a closed chapter. I won't even call him by name anymore.

"I am a good and generous person, he is a closed chapter. closed. That person over there... betrayal is the worst thing, something I don't accept in my life. Did you think you were the best? And instead you were wrong, we continue alone and now he's attacking and not even his mother follows him. I didn't mind, better to realize sooner than later, because later it's already too late. Everyone goes their own way, happily.

"Possible reconciliation in the future? Absolutely not, it's a closed chapter, finished. For me, there is no forgiveness for betrayal. Did I feel bad about it? Absolutely not. Zero. My great suffering was that for a long time we couldn't do anything else with Lele and Nicola. Because let's be clear, the show was a three-person show and Lele was the Messi of the show. The name... that's just talk, behind the scenes Lele did everything."