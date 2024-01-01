Tribal Football
Atalanta coach Gasperini on Genoa rout: A great performance
Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini was delighted with their 5-1 rout of Genoa on Saturday.

Mateo Retegui with a hat-trick, Ederson and Marten de Roon were La Dea's goalscorers.

Gasperini later said, “Obviously, it was a great performance. We are in a good period of form, we beat Shakhtar, but we still see moments like against Como when we just fall apart.

“We are playing every three days, there’s going to be some dips in energy levels, but when we’re on it like this evening, we can fight it out with anyone.”

On going on the international break, he lamented: “The timing isn’t great. Even before Como, we had some good performances against Arsenal and Fiorentina, so there have been definite improvements. The result often negatively affects reading of the performance,” continued the coach.

“We have 10 new arrivals, it takes time to get them settled in. The more we play, the easier it will be for them. The best example is Retegui, but many others are doing well too.”

