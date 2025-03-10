Tottenham, Man Utd tracking Inter Milan coach Inzaghi

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi is on the radar of Premier League clubs.

Tuttosport says the Italian is attracting interest from Manchester United and Tottenham.

Both United manager Ruben Amorim and Tottenham's Ange Postecoglou are under pressure, with both clubs sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Inzaghi is being discussed inside both clubs, though whether he can be tempted away from the Nerazzurri is another matter.

The Inter coach's contract runs to 2027.

