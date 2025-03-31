Gasperini moves to assure Atalanta after Roma comments

Gian Piero Gasperini has moved to assure Atalanta and their fans of his commitment.

Off contract in June, the La Dea coach has talked up the prospect of moving to AS Roma in recent weeks.

Advertisement Advertisement

But speaking last night, Gasperini made clear he was keen to stay where he is.

He said, "I feel good where I am, then there is a beginning and an end, like with everything else.

"You know the beginning, you never know the end. But we live in the present: there are difficult matches, it's a beautiful league."