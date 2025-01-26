Gasperini left pleased with Atalanta win against Como

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini was left pleased after their 2-1 win against Como.

Mateo Retegui struck twice for La Dea on Saturday.

“It’s surely not easy to keep the same fitness level at all times,” Gasperini told DAZN.

“All teams in Serie A have great value and cause trouble. We were slow in the first half, and we didn’t create much. The second-half performance was of high level. The performance across the 90 minutes was positive, it’s an important win.

“Bellanova and Brescianini found the right spaces when they were introduced, and our strikers, not just Retegui, were revitalised.

“Lookman and De Ketelaere had scored, which means our attacking manoeuvre have started working again. We had the chance to kill off the game, but I am satisfied.”