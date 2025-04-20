Ex-AC Milan superkid Paloschi: My advice for Camarda

Former AC Milan superkid Alberto Paloschi has offered some advice to Francesco Camarda.

Like Camarda today, Paloschi made his debut with Milan as a teenager.

Now playing in Serie D with Pro Palazzalo, Paloschi told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "The goal is the goal. You work all week for that joy.

"I did some, I'm happy. I reached double figures in all categories, a pride. I miss a presence in the national team more than a presence in the Champions League, but the Italian strikers of those times were too strong.

"A piece of advice for Camarda? I would tell him to live everything lightly and see football as a game; work hard and always remember that dreams can come true."

Now 35, he also said, "What kind of man am I today? A lucky man. I have made my journey and maybe in the future I will be able to give some good advice to live the journey in football in the right way.

"Now some of my teammates go to school or to work in the morning.

"And they don't play for money, but because football fills your heart. In life, what stays inside you are the emotions. And when I think back to the ones I have experienced, I get the shivers. It was beautiful."