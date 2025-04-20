Atalanta legend Gomez: I'm ready to return!

Argentina midfielder Papu Gomez says he's ready for a playing comeback.

The former Atalanta and Sevilla star will see a doping ban end in October, when he intends to return to top level football.

Advertisement Advertisement

Gomez has been out of football for over two years due to the suspension.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Some clubs have called my agent to find out how I am, when the ban ends and what my intentions are.

"I want to wait until the end of the season to understand which team I might feel comfortable with, then do the pre-season retreat and work to be at the top in October.

"I can still make a difference, my foot is always hot ...!"