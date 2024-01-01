Arsenal boss Arteta: We signed Raya when he was exceptional and now...

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta lavished praise on goalkeeper David Raya last night.

The shot stopper ensured that the Gunners did not lose to Atalanta in the Champions League on Thursday.

Despite a poor overall display, Arsenal got a 0-0 draw thanks to Raya’s double stop from the penalty spot and thereafter.

Arteta stated post-game: “We started the game really well. I think in the first 20-25 minutes we were really dominant against a man-to-man team which is very very specific and difficult to play against. I think we read the game really well and were on top of the game.

“Suddenly we started to be very very inconsistent with the ball. We started to give every ball away, very simple balls, and we lost control of the game. We didn’t suffer defensively at all, but in one action we conceded a penalty and we needed two of the best saves that I’ve seen in my career from David to stay in the game.

“The work with the goalkeeping coach, Inaki (Cana), he knew (which way to go) and they did the job and the execution of that first one was unbelievable. But the second one, I thought the ball was in so it was really similar to the Villa one.

“We signed him when he was already exceptional, but then you have to do it at this level and especially in the context of when he came in, it wasn’t easy at all, but he’s showing the kind of person he is and his role as a leader in the team. That’s very important.”