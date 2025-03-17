Gasperini fumes as Atalanta fall to Inter Milan: Absurd!

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini slammed the match officials after defeat at home to Inter Milan on Sunday night.

The Nerazzurri won 2-0 via goals from Carlos Augusto and Lisandro Martinez. Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni and La Dea midfielder Ederson were also sent off on the night. Ederson was booked twice for dissent, with Gasperini also shown red for his reaction to the dismissal.

“The red card ruined the end of the game, which is a shame for not just my team, but for the opponents and any people watching,” Gasperini told DAZN.

“There really was no need to go there, it was unnecessary and the game was still open with basically 20 minutes left that could’ve been just as fascinating.

“The referee was over the top with Ederson, because there were other yellow card incidents earlier such as Bellanova, while Ederson is a player who was wrong to applause sarcastically, but the referee really ruined this match.

“There are far worse incidents or words than an applause, some referees ignore it and pretend not to see it. The game was ruined after that in a wonderful atmosphere, it was a pity to see a match between first and third ruined over that. It penalised everyone, both teams and all fans of football.”

Gasperini also snapped, “We did really well in the first half on set plays, but there was a fan who was unwell, so the game was suspended for both teams. It certainly cannot be an alibi.

“It wasn’t fortunate for us, I hope the fan is alright, but we should’ve been more concentrated. When games are this balanced, moments can make the difference. We had a similar issue in the Supercoppa Italiana against Inter, evidently they are better than us in these situations and they can change the balance of the match.

“Having said that, we had so much more time to play and it was absurd to see it ruined by that red card.”

Gasperini says he'll spend the international break planning for the season run-in.

"Now we have the break for international duty, we must find the strength to play these final nine games at our best,” added Gasperini.

“We do not emerge from this match in any way diminished, because we were up against one of the best sides in Europe and the world. We played with courage, tried to fight for only one result, they hit the upright with Thuram, while we created chances too and put in blocks for their efforts.

“Atalanta should be very proud of this performance.”