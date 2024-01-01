Gasperini delighted with Atalanta victory against Shakhtar

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini was left delighted with their 3-0 win at Shakhtar Donetsk last night.

Berat Djimsiti, Ademola Lookman and Raoul Bellanova struck the goals for La Dea. Gasperini was delighted with the manner of the win on the night.

Advertisement Advertisement

Are you satisfied with the performance, also in view of the next commitments?

"We played a good game right from the start. I was afraid of this game, but our approach was excellent, both tactically and technically. Closing the first half at 2-0 made things easier for us, but the team was always confident and controlled the match well."

Kossounou and Samardzic seem to have found space as starters.

"Yes, among the new arrivals they are the ones who give us the most guarantees at the moment. They are doing well, even if they are still struggling to last the whole 90 minutes. We are trying to get everyone to play: in the first games after the transfer window closed, almost everyone had the opportunity to take the field, with the exception of Palestra and Sulemana, on whom I am counting a lot. Some new signings are already making an important contribution, others are a bit further behind. We need to play and improve."

Can this Atalanta, once the injured players have recovered and the new ones have integrated, be competitive on all fronts?

"Undoubtedly. We are discovering the qualities of the new players game after game. As for the injured, we are confident: apart from the longer cases of Scalvini and Scamacca, which we cannot intervene on, Toloi could recover already this week. Kossounou seems to have only suffered cramps, while Djimsiti has a hip problem that we will evaluate.

"The problem is that playing so many games, even a small problem can cause you to miss several days and, consequently, several games. This can create some difficulties for us, especially if the injuries are concentrated in the same department. Fortunately, we have versatile players, used to covering multiple roles. This evening I also wanted to see Godfrey again, who, if he has recovered from his problems, can give us a hand."

Atalanta often concede goals at the start of the second half. Is the distraction that led to Konoplia's chance in the 47th minute a warning bell?

"Yes, it's an aspect we need to work on. When things happen again, it means there's a problem. Having said that, after the draw with Arsenal, this away win was fundamental. The game was easier than expected, but we know that the championship is much tougher. Even against a struggling Genoa, we'll have to be at our best to get back to winning the three points and improving our standings."

Retegui out of the starting eleven again. Is this a downturn for him?

"Retegui has played two games as a starter and two as a substitute in the last four games. With five substitutions available, especially the forwards always play. We played on Saturday, tonight and again on Saturday, so it's normal to rotate, especially in attack. Playing on Wednesday, you usually return to the pitch on Sunday, so an extra day of recovery can make the difference. It's not an excuse, but we need to be fresh for the match against Genoa. In the league, if you're not at your best, you struggle a lot."

Have you already made a roadmap for qualification? 14 points could be enough for the playoffs.

"After two games it's too early to make calculations. We have difficult matches against Celtic, Stuttgart, Barcelona and Real Madrid. The point we gained against Arsenal was very important. We'll see later, in the meantime it's essential to have won tonight. If we manage to take advantage of the games within our reach, we can aim for qualification. If we do even more, so much the better."