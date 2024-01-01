Percassi explains Atalanta transfers shift after victory over Shakhtar

Tribal Football
Atalanta chief Luca Percassi has explained their deals for Juan Cuadrado and Nicolo Zaniolo.

La Dea thumped Champions League opponents Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 last night.

And Percassi explained their decision to bring in senior pair Cuadrado and Zaniolo: "Atalanta is always vigilant on the market. The initial idea was to confirm the starting lineup that achieved extraordinary results, winning the Europa League, returning to the Champions League and reaching the Coppa Italia final.

"The summer, however, was more complicated than expected due to some unforeseen events, such as (Gianluca) Scamacca's serious injury, which forced us to react. We made important investments, especially in promising young players, and we seized opportunities like those of Zaniolo and Cuadrado, who we believe can complete the team in an excellent way.

"We know that all the players who arrive at Atalanta can improve thanks to work, discipline and the environment that we know how to create."

On victory against Shakhtar, he also told Sky Italia: "Everything we are experiencing is unique for our history, and we have to enjoy it. Evenings like these gratify the environment and make us happy."

