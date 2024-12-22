Garcia slams Mazzarri and ADL after Napoli troubles

Rudi Garcia has taken aim at the players involved in his problems at Napoli last season.

The French coach lasted only months after taking charge from the title-winning Luciano Spalletti.

Speaking with Carre, Garcia reflected on his issues in Naples last season.

Walter Mazzarri:

"He has no class, he never thanked me for the points I left him and for the fact that by winning just one match he would have gone to the Champions League round of 16. I also remember his far from elegant interview in which he said how he would have made Napoli play. An interview he gave when I was still the coach."

What did he think when Napoli's offer arrived?

"I knew I was taking a risk by going to a club that had won the championship. I don't usually go to teams where I can't do better. But it was Napoli, it was Serie A. The players subconsciously thought they were going to do exactly the same as the year before, but it doesn't work like that."

Had he asked for purchases?

"I wanted a defender, (Nayef) Aguerd, and a powerful midfielder. Prospective players were bought and it is no coincidence that they have now been loaned. I wanted them to renew (Victor) Osimhen and (Piotr) Zielinski. This year they have invested a lot in a defender (Alessandro Buongiorno) and they have bought a midfielder like (Scott) McTominay."

Do you have anything to say about president Aurelio De Laurentiis?

"The real coup de théâtre would have been to leave me. That way he would have qualified for the Champions League, instead of finishing tenth. Maybe he said those things because he realised he had been a bit of an idiot. He did it to cover up some mistakes. I thought I was working with a gentleman, but instead he turned out to be someone who meddles in things that are not his responsibility.

"I paid for telling him to stay in his place. He wanted me to play one player for 45 minutes, others in the second half. At sixty years old, I didn't accept. De Laurentiis understands cinema, but not football. When I arrived, everyone wanted to leave, the players complained about being paid little. I tried to motivate the environment. Without (sports director Cristiano) Giuntoli, no one would intervene when Osimhen or Kvaratskhelia didn't accept the substitution. It would have been right to say that the objective was to qualify for the Champions League."