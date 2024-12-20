Tribal Football
Most Read
Ziyech slams Galatasaray and Okan: I'm leaving; I regret coming here
Mudryk’s ban from football could crush Chelsea financially
Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Spurs and Arsenal kept apart
SHOCKER! Man Utd fans open exit door for Rashford

Gilmour: Why I quit Brighton for Napoli

Carlos Volcano
Gilmour: Why I quit Brighton for Napoli
Gilmour: Why I quit Brighton for NapoliAction Plus
Billy Gilmour has explained his decision to join Napoli.

The Scotland midfielder left Brighton for the Azzurri in August and admits he's happy playing for coach Antonio Conte.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gilmour told BBC Sport: "If there is a problem, he tells you and tries to solve it. I am really happy to work with him."

Gilmour then explained his decision to join Napoli: "I wanted to push myself further, to see how far I could go. I have to thank Brighton, they were very good with me, they helped me a lot.

"But I have no regrets, I know I made the right choice and I'm very happy to wear the blue shirt. I hope to do well in Naples and to get some great satisfaction with my teammates."

Mentions
Serie AGilmour BillyNapoliBrightonPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Napoli readying bid for Villa striker Duran
McTominay on leaving Man Utd for Napoli: It didn't take me long to make the decision
Napoli ponder testing Villa resolve with Duran offer