Gilmour: Why I quit Brighton for Napoli

Billy Gilmour has explained his decision to join Napoli.

The Scotland midfielder left Brighton for the Azzurri in August and admits he's happy playing for coach Antonio Conte.

Gilmour told BBC Sport: "If there is a problem, he tells you and tries to solve it. I am really happy to work with him."

Gilmour then explained his decision to join Napoli: "I wanted to push myself further, to see how far I could go. I have to thank Brighton, they were very good with me, they helped me a lot.

"But I have no regrets, I know I made the right choice and I'm very happy to wear the blue shirt. I hope to do well in Naples and to get some great satisfaction with my teammates."