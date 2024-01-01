Galeone admits ex-Juventus coach Allegri covets Italy job

Sacked Juventus coach Max Allegri covets the Italy job as a priority.

So says former Serie A coach and mentor Giovanni Galeone.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Allegri is not dreaming of Saudi Arabia or England,” Galeone told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“He earned a lot in his career, so his next choice will certainly not depend on the money that he’ll get. Allegri is dreaming of the Italian national team and maybe one day he’ll make it happen.

“However, for now let us hold on tight to Luciano Spalletti, because he is a great coach in my view. I think he did the best he could at EURO 2024, as with another coach we probably would not even have got out of the group stage.”

FIGC are insisting Luciano Spalletti is safe after an underwhelming Euros as Italy coach.