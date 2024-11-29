Gabbia proud of new AC Milan contract: Magical, fantastic and I couldn't be happier

Matteo Gabbia is delighted with his new contract at AC Milan.

The defender penned terms to 2029 in midweek and reflected on the agreement with the club's media today.

First reaction:

"I am certainly very happy. It is a really great moment for me, personally. I am happy because it is a dream come true and the continuation of a story that began many years ago. So I am really very very happy."

What moment are you living?

"I have arrived at a moment in my personal career, where I feel important at a team level, I feel well-liked in everything that is the environment of Milanello, of Casa Milan. And consequently I am very happy and I hope that this can be the beginning of something even more beautiful in the coming years."

What do you think about being a boy from Milan who plays for Milan?

"For me, living peacefully with my family, with my wife soon to be, in short, my entire circle of people is something very important. I am happy to share all the moments with them, because they make me feel at home in every moment, good and bad. Consequently, I am lucky enough to play in my city's team, where even when I go on the pitch I feel at home. Consequently, it is something magical, fantastic and I couldn't be happier."

What kind of player do you feel you are?

"I try to bring out the positive in me, both as a person and as an athlete. I try to convey to my teammates what I can, and to tell the truth there is not much to do on this point, because I have to say that all my teammates are people, ultra-professional athletes, so from this point of view I am very happy here. I know that I have to continue to push on these two qualities of mine to always be able to reach better goals."

What does a club like Milan represent?

"I think I was very good at saying, well, in these three words, history, passion, responsibility, because they really represent what Milan is. At this moment I hope that with these years of contract, with this time that will still bind me to this fantastic club, I can enter even more into the history of this club trying to get satisfaction together with my teammates, winning titles that then surely bring us into the history of such a glorious club."

What are the team's goals?

"The team's goals are easy, in the sense that we must continually grow, to be able to find a continuity that must be very important for us this season. Then obviously, as I always say, Milan's goal is to take to the field in every match and win. This is what we must have in our heads, watching match by match."

Your personal goals?

"Personally, to continue to deserve the trust of this club, which always deserves, with consistency, what is commitment, dedication and sacrifice. And then, in fact, I think that my personal goals are very much linked to those I mentioned before of the team."

A message to the Rossoneri fans?

"Thank you very much to all the Milan fans. I am very happy to be here to announce this renewal. A hug and see you at San Siro."

