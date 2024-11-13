Gabbia: AC Milan players must match club ambitions

AC Milan defender Matteo Gabbia admits their inconsistency has been frustrating this season.

Milan are again finding their feet under coach Paulo Fonseca after a form slump.

“Time is certainly needed, but I don’t think it can be an alibi or an excuse,” Gabbia told Sportmediaset.

“Obviously, we aren’t happy with the points we have in the league, as some of my teammates and the coach have already said.

“We wanted to have more points in Serie A, but what we’ve done so far can’t be changed. We need to try to approach the upcoming matches with even more focus, strength, and dedication to ensure a promising future.”

He added, “Milan deserve to be an ambitious club, and we need to be an ambitious team.

“As I mentioned earlier, we have many very strong and capable players, so I believe our goals should be set high. A lot of it depends on us. Every time we take the field, our goal is to win every game, and as we move forward, we’ll better understand where we can get.”