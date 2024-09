Four Serie A clubs made attempts for Arsenal defender Kiwior

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior had two major offers from Serie A over the summer.

TMW says Bologna and champions Inter Milan both made attempts for the Poland international.

However, Arsenal's €20m asking price was deemed too rich for the young stopper.

Fiorentina and Napoli also made enquiries, though did not table formal offers.

Arsenal were insistent only on a straight sale given their busy schedule this season.