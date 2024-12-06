Forest owner Marinakis eyeing Monza takeover

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is eyeing Serie A club Monza.

For the moment, the Greek magnate is targeting a Brazilian club to add to his portfolio before potentially turning to Monza.

TMW says Monza owners Fininvest are prepared to sell for the right price after the passing of Silvio Berlusoni.

Meanwhile, Marinakis is in talks to buy Vasco da Gama in Brazil, with former Arsenal technical director Edu a key player in negotiations.

"What I can say is that I would like to collaborate with him on a much bigger project, a global project," said Marinakis.

"I am optimistic that, if all this goes ahead, it will be another successful venture for both of us. I am very optimistic about it, but we have to see how it will be developed and finalized, if and when time allows it."

