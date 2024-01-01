Fonseca lays out AC Milan ambitions, striker signing plans and Leao hopes

Fonseca knows no foreign coach has won the Scudetto since Jose Mourinho over a decade ago with Inter Milan.
The Portuguese said at today's presentation: "I know that the coach who arrives here does it to win. I have seen Baresi many times and other players who have made the history of Milan and I am aware that it is a great responsibility and, for me, a great pride. Milan is a universal club. I know the responsibility I have in my hands, but I also know that I am here with great confidence to continue this story.
"I really believe in the squad we have. It's nothing new that we need players, not a lot, because we have quality, but it's true that we have roles to fill to improve the team.
" I'm different from Mourinho and I coach Milan. I have great ambition. I know the responsibility of being Milan's coach and I want to win."
On his style of play, Fonseca continued: "Milan has offensive football in its history and to win we must be a dominant team. I want to build a courageous, dominant, offensive, reactive team that doesn't let the opponents think and play. I want to win, but the quality of the game for me it's important. I want the fans to be proud of us for our strong identity, this is an important point for me.
"We need a striker. We are trying to bring the right striker, with the right characteristics. If we want to play in the last 30 metres, we need a strong striker right now. We know what we want, we expect it soon."
On Rafael Leao, he added: "He is important for Milan, he is a decisive player. I expect him to be motivated, ready to play for the team. He is young, he can learn every day and I want to work every day to make him improve in what he needs to improve."