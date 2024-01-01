Fonseca lays out AC Milan ambitions, striker signing plans and Leao hopes

Paulo Fonseca says he's arrived at AC Milan to win titles.

Fonseca knows no foreign coach has won the Scudetto since Jose Mourinho over a decade ago with Inter Milan.

The Portuguese said at today's presentation: "I know that the coach who arrives here does it to win. I have seen Baresi many times and other players who have made the history of Milan and I am aware that it is a great responsibility and, for me, a great pride. Milan is a universal club. I know the responsibility I have in my hands, but I also know that I am here with great confidence to continue this story.

"I really believe in the squad we have. It's nothing new that we need players, not a lot, because we have quality, but it's true that we have roles to fill to improve the team.

" I'm different from Mourinho and I coach Milan. I have great ambition. I know the responsibility of being Milan's coach and I want to win."

On his style of play, Fonseca continued: "Milan has offensive football in its history and to win we must be a dominant team. I want to build a courageous, dominant, offensive, reactive team that doesn't let the opponents think and play. I want to win, but the quality of the game for me it's important. I want the fans to be proud of us for our strong identity, this is an important point for me.

"We need a striker. We are trying to bring the right striker, with the right characteristics. If we want to play in the last 30 metres, we need a strong striker right now. We know what we want, we expect it soon."

On Rafael Leao, he added: "He is important for Milan, he is a decisive player. I expect him to be motivated, ready to play for the team. He is young, he can learn every day and I want to work every day to make him improve in what he needs to improve."