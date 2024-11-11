Tribal Football
Fonseca: AC Milan a universal club; there is a true greatness

Carlos Volcano
Fonseca: AC Milan a universal club; there is a true greatness
Fonseca: AC Milan a universal club; there is a true greatness
AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca admits he's struck by the history of the club.

Fonseca is beginning to find his feet at Milan, with the team now responding to his methods.

He spoke at a club function last night: “Milan are a universal club. When I arrived here it was easy to understand the greatness of Milan. Maybe for the fans who are here in Italy it is difficult to understand the greatness, but I am Portuguese, I have worked in Ukraine and France and the size of Milan is impressive.

“There are many many Milan fans also in Ukraine, Portugal, in many countries. Sometimes we do not know the true greatness of Milan.”

He also said: “I always followed Milan when I was little. It’s hard not to remember the Milan that won the Champions League, the Milan of Tassotti, Baresi, Maldini, Rijkaard, Gullit, van Basten, Costacurta… I remember these times very well and how Milan marked football with these players.”

