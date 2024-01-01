Fofana: Joining AC Milan a dream come true

Tribal Football
Youssouf Fofana is delighted to be an AC Milan player.

The France midfielder signed for Milan last week from AS Monaco.

He told the club's website: "It's a dream. Everyone knows Milan. I've been following them for a long time, I dreamed of playing for this shirt for these fans in this stadium. It's amazing, I can't wait to get started.

"I'm not inspired by them because they had different characteristics. But I admired Gattuso, Pirlo, I really liked Seedorf. For me these three with Kakà in front of them. These were my four players."

On his hopes for a first goal with his new club, Fofana concluded: "At San Siro. Soon, I hope, and with a shot from outside the area. Not of power, but of precision. In the bottom corner. And it must be a victory because if I score and we don't win it's useless. And I hope to score a dozen like this."

