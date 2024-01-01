Fofana: Joining AC Milan a dream come true

Youssouf Fofana is delighted to be an AC Milan player.

The France midfielder signed for Milan last week from AS Monaco.

He told the club's website: "It's a dream. Everyone knows Milan. I've been following them for a long time, I dreamed of playing for this shirt for these fans in this stadium. It's amazing, I can't wait to get started.

"I'm not inspired by them because they had different characteristics. But I admired Gattuso, Pirlo, I really liked Seedorf. For me these three with Kakà in front of them. These were my four players."

On his hopes for a first goal with his new club, Fofana concluded: "At San Siro. Soon, I hope, and with a shot from outside the area. Not of power, but of precision. In the bottom corner. And it must be a victory because if I score and we don't win it's useless. And I hope to score a dozen like this."