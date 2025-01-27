Flamengo next as Juventus announce Danilo departure

Juventus have announced the release of Danilo from his contract.

The veteran defender departs Juve after almost six years with the club. He will return home to Brazil, where he has agreed a two-year contract with Flamengo.

Juve announced today: "Danilo Luiz da Silva and Juventus are saying goodbye: the paths of the Brazilian defender and the Bianconeri club are dividing after five and a half years spent together. The consensual resolution is official. 213 appearances embellished by nine goals, one Scudetto, one Italian Super Cup and two Italian Cups - the last one raised as captain in Rome last May.

"Danilo has always been an example of professionalism and commitment, from his debut with a goal against Napoli on 31 August 2019, until his last match played in black and white, against Venezia, on 14 December 2024.

"A champion to whom we can only wish the best: thank you for everything and good luck for the future!"