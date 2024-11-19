Fiorentina to extend and raise De Gea contract

Fiorentina are ready to extend David de Gea's contract and up his wages for next season.

The former Manchester United goalkeeper has returned to his very best after over 12 months being out of football following his departure from Old Trafford.

De Gea's current contract runs to the end of the season.

Il Corriere dello Sport says Fiorentina now intend to trigger the 12 month option in the deal also double the Spaniard's salary to €2.4m.

The 34 year-old saved two penalties in victory against AC Milan this season and also recorded an assist for Moise Kean last week for the win against Hellas Verona.

