Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd open swap talks with Napoli for Osimhen; Conte encouraged
Amorim clear to lead Man Utd training on Monday
Man Utd pushing to close Quenda deal with Sporting CP
Man Utd confirm five of Amorim's assistants

Galatasaray coach Okan calm amid Man Utd talk for Osimhen

Paul Vegas
Galatasaray coach Okan calm amid Man Utd talk for Osimhen
Galatasaray coach Okan calm amid Man Utd talk for OsimhenAction Plus
Galatasaray coach Buruk Okan expects Victor Osimhen to see out the season.

Osimhen is on-loan at Gala from Napoli, which have been approached by Manchester United in recent days for the Nigeria striker.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Okan says: "Osimhen intends to stay here until the end of the season.

"He also wants to stay and has been telling me the same thing since the beginning. There is a clause, but it doesn't matter, he said he will stay.

"The important thing is the player, it is the player who decides and Osimhen says he will stay here. He said the same thing when he came."

Mentions
Premier LeagueOsimhen VictorBuruk OkanGalatasarayManchester UnitedNapoliSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd open swap talks with Napoli for Osimhen; Conte encouraged
Prem clubs alerted as Osimhen contract carries TWO buyout clauses
Inter Milan hero Materazzi: Inzaghi would suit Man City