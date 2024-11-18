Galatasaray coach Okan calm amid Man Utd talk for Osimhen

Galatasaray coach Buruk Okan expects Victor Osimhen to see out the season.

Osimhen is on-loan at Gala from Napoli, which have been approached by Manchester United in recent days for the Nigeria striker.

But Okan says: "Osimhen intends to stay here until the end of the season.

"He also wants to stay and has been telling me the same thing since the beginning. There is a clause, but it doesn't matter, he said he will stay.

"The important thing is the player, it is the player who decides and Osimhen says he will stay here. He said the same thing when he came."