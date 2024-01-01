Fiorentina striker Kean happy to be back for Italy

Fiorentina striker Moise Kean is happy to be back for Italy.

Kean was speaking before last night's Nations League win against Israel.

He said, "I returned to help the team. I was always at their disposal, although I had a lot of injuries last season and I wasn’t in the best shape.

“I like to do my talking on the pitch. The squad and coach welcomed me to Fiorentina, coach Spalletti gave me another opportunity today to prove myself. It was important for me to repay that faith.”

On Italy team manager Gigi Buffon, Kean added: “Gigi’s presence is fundamental for the team. When it’s a champion like him, you must always listen to his advice. Plus he’s known me since my first steps in the Juventus team.”